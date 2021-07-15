Contests
New Richmond murder suspect faces judge Thursday

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect in the homicide of a New Richmond man will face a Clermont County judge at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Keyanta Gardner, 23, was already in custody on a tampering with evidence charge related to the July 6 disappearance of Robert “Bobby” Farrell Jr. when agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation charged him with murder on Wednesday, according to court records.

Farrell Jr. was last seen leaving his home on July 6 to drive around with a friend, but he never returned, New Richmond police have said.

Farrell was reported him missing three days later, on July 9, and BCI joined the investigation.

BCI agents identified Gardner as a suspect and interviewed him, court records show.

Gardner “acknowledged his involvement with the murder” of Farrell, a BCI agent wrote in Gardner’s criminal complaint.

On Monday, Farrell’s body was found with with one apparent gunshot wound to his skull in the 2300 block of Ohio 222 in Monroe Township, court records state.

Bobby Farrell Jr.
Bobby Farrell Jr.(Photo provided)

Initially in this case, Gardner was charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, both felonies.

New Richmond police explained the basis for those charges in a criminal complaint filed Monday, when Gardner was arrested.

“On 7/11/2021 during a voluntary interview with Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents, Keyanta Gardner knowingly made false and misleading statements in an attempt to mislead the investigation into the disappearance of Robert Farrell Jr. Gardner admitted to making false and misleading statements to investigators since Farrell’s disappearance on 7/6/2021.”

Gardner, who is held at the Clermont County Jail, made a court appearance on those initial charges Monday morning, where his bond was set at $100,000.

The obstructing charge was dropped at the request of the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office, who said more investigation was needed, court records show.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

