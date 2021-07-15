ODOT warns of text scam asking people to verify driver’s license

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you get a text asking you to verify your driver’s license with the Ohio Department of Transportation, do not fall victim to the scam.

ODOT said there have been texts going to people asking them to validate their info with the department.

ODOT said they do not issue driver’s licenses.

The Ohio BMV issues the driver’s licenses, but they are not asking anyone for the info right now, ODOT said.

We've been made aware of suspicious text messages that appear to be from ODOT requesting customers validate their driver's license info. ODOT does not issue driver licenses in OH. While the @Ohio_BMV

does issue driver licenses; they are not requesting this info from anyone. pic.twitter.com/02ZXifFurM — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) July 15, 2021

