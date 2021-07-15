Ohio Task Force 1 returns home from work at Florida condo collapse

VANDALIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 is back home following their recovery and rescue work at the site of a collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida.

The 80-member team, including several K9s, arrived in Surfside back on July 3.

Eight of the responders were part of the original team that was formed to help during the 9/11 World Trade Center attack, including Mike Cayse, the Ohio Task Force Leader and Cincinnati Firefighter.

While at the site, Ohio Task Force 1 members worked 12-hour shifts to help with the efforts.

As the team made its way home on Thursday, they were greeted by several emergency departments showing their support.

Finally, after 15 days at the condo collapse, Ohio Task Force 1 arrived home around 3 p.m.

“We are home. It’s been hot and humid, and the guys just want to get home to their families,” said Cayse. “I promised them I would do that for them. It’s been a long trip and the air conditioner in the bus broke, so it’s been a long way back, but we’re glad to be home.”

Gov. Mike DeWine was among the crowd to welcome the team home Thursday.

“Ohio Task Force 1, welcome home. We are very very proud of you,” the governor said.

The death toll in the deadly condo building collapse is at 97.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.