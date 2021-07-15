Parma woman faces criminal charge after her dog dies in hot car (arrest video, 911 call audio)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma woman with a history of past animal-related violations faces another criminal charge after her dog died in her hot car.

Kasey Wise has been charged with one count of felonious prohibitions concerning companion animals, according to the Parma Police Department.

The police report shows that officers responded to a Kenmore Avenue address on the afternoon of June 10 after Wise reported that her pet Husky dog was locked inside her car, motionless.

The 31-year-old Parma woman said the dog was locked in her 2018 Kia since the early morning hours.

Wise’s arrest was captured on the body camera video of a responding Parma police officer:

Parma Police PIO Dan Ciryak said Wise has had at least 20 animal-related criminal citations dating back to September 2020.

“He’s dead,” the animal control officer said at the scene. “I want her f****** arrested.”

A statement from the PIO was released regarding the animal control officer’s reaction when she arrived to the scene.

“Our animal control officer is passionate about her job and animals. She regrets allowing her emotions to get the best of her and, in this matter, was counseled by the safety director about her reaction.

It is important to note the defendant has current charges pending under the State of Ohio Goddard’s Law and a significant court history of 20 citations since September 2020 for animal-related violations, including:

1. Animal Running at Large

2. Failure to Comply with Requirements for a Dangerous Dog

3. Failure to Comply with Rabies Vaccination Requirements

4. Failure to Comply with Animal Registration

5. Failure to Comply with Quarantine

Ohio law deems animals as property and limits an animal control officer’s authority. Parma’s animal control officer was not legally permitted to take possession of the dog based on the defendant’s prior offenses.”

Records show that Wise’s case has been transferred from Parma Municipal Court to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

