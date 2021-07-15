Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police release video of gunpoint robbery at West Price Hill store

Video released of man accused of robbing Pony Keg in West Price Hill
Video released of man accused of robbing Pony Keg in West Price Hill
By Brittany Harry
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect remains at large a week after the aggravated robbery of a convenience store in West Price Hill.

The robbery happened July 7 at the Glenway Pony Keg on Glenway Avenue.

The victim says the man got away with more than $900.

CPD describes the suspect as a man 6ft. and 25-35 years old.

Police say the man was carrying an Under Armor backpack with words that read “Next Up..”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Farrell Jr.
Missing New Richmond man thought to be homicide victim, BCI says
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
Amy Skiba (center) was killed in a Jan. 9, 2019, crash when a flatbed truck struck the Honda...
Attorney: Boone County jury issued $74 million verdict against Eaton Asphalt in woman’s death
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
Mahogany Armstrong
Mom left handgun in diaper bag at Hamilton County daycare: court docs

Latest News

Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
WATCH | Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
5-year-old with special needs diagnosed with terminal cancer is beating the odds
5-year-old girl with special needs, terminal cancer diagnosis beating the survival odds
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
How police nabbed a Wisconsin man accused of driving to Ohio for sex with girl, 8
Many residents displaced after Lakeside apartments flood
NKY mother-of-two escapes floodwaters, but apartment ‘ruined’