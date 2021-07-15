Police release video of gunpoint robbery at West Price Hill store

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect remains at large a week after the aggravated robbery of a convenience store in West Price Hill.

The robbery happened July 7 at the Glenway Pony Keg on Glenway Avenue.

The victim says the man got away with more than $900.

CPD describes the suspect as a man 6ft. and 25-35 years old.

Police say the man was carrying an Under Armor backpack with words that read “Next Up..”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.