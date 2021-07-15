Contests
Police searching for hit-skip driver that put Franklin man in the hospital

The hit-skip crash happened the night of July 8 at Deardoff Road and Second Street.
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Franklin man is recovering after he was hit by a truck while trying to cross a street.

Police say the driver took off after the crash and has not been caught since.

Brian Miller was released from the hospital on Monday wheelchair-bound and covered with bruises and bandages.

“I have a couple of staples in the back of my head and road rash,” Miller said, adding he also has a broken femur.

The hit-skip crash happened the night of July 8 at Deardoff Road and Second Street.

“I was getting off work. I was walking home from where I crossed Deardoff getting onto Second Street. The next thing I know, I’m lying in an ambulance,” Miller said. “I was scared because I didn’t know what happened.”

When he asked police, they told him he’d been hit by a truck. Police say that Miller was in the crosswalk.

Witnesses told police that Miller was thrown in the air after being hit and several people stopped to help but the truck driver kept going.

Miller says he still can’t believe the driver didn’t stop.

“It really makes you feel like a piece of road garbage,” he said. “Someone saw me, threw me to the side and took off. It makes me upset that some people are like that.”

He’s also upset that he can’t get back to the life that he is used to having. “I can’t play with my son because it hurts too bad. I can’t work to provide for my family.”

Miller says although he has a long road to recovery, he is thankful that he survived.

Police say that there were a few witnesses around at the time of the crash. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Franklin Police Department.

