Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Time to legalize marijuana in Ohio is now, Mayor Cranley says

FILE - This March 22, 2019 file photo shows a bud on a marijuana plant at Compassionate Care...
FILE - This March 22, 2019 file photo shows a bud on a marijuana plant at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana dispensary in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has reintroduced legislation that would ensure states have the right to enact their own marijuana policies within their borders. The Marijuana Business Daily reports the matching bills brought back to the House and Senate on Thursday, April 4, 2019 would create an exemption in the Controlled Substances Act to protect states' ability to determine their own best approaches to cannabis without fear of federal reprisal. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Cincinnati Enquirer) - The time is now for Ohio to legalize marijuana, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said.

Mayor Cranley, a Democrat who is running for Ohio governor in 2022, tweeted his support for the legalization on Thursday.

He said the tax revenue from marijuana could be used to rebuild roads and even fund public education.

This is the second time in two months Mayor Cranley has voiced his support for legalizing marijuana.

Back in mid-May, he wrote on Twitter marijuana can be regulated like alcohol.

Again, he said the tax revenue would go back to the schools and communities.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, state Democrats introduced a bill on Thursday to legalize recreational marijuana cultivation and sales.

Democratic Reps. Casey Weinstein of Hudson and Terrence Upchurch of Cleveland have drafted a bill to legalize cultivation – personal and commercial – and regulate sales, as well as allow people previously convicted of low-level marijuana crimes to have their records sealed, the Enquirer reports.

Medical marijuana is legal in Ohio.

About two months ago, the State Medical Board of Ohio expanded the list of qualifying medical conditions for someone to get a medical marijuana card.

Ohio approves 3 existing conditions for medical marijuana use

Under Ohio law, the qualifying medical conditions include all of the following: AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, arthritis, cachexia, cancer, chronic migraines, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, complex regional pain syndrome, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, or another seizure disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable, Parkinson’s disease, positive status for HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder, sickle cell anemia, spinal cord disease or injury, Tourette syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and ulcerative colitis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. The Cincinnati Enquirer contributed to this article. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mahogany Armstrong
Mom left handgun in diaper bag at Hamilton County daycare: court docs
A Taco Bell employee says she saw teens beat a man with rocks at the Mt. Airy location.
Employee: Teens were beating man with rocks outside Mt. Airy Taco Bell
Keyanta Gardner
Suspect charged with murder after missing New Richmond man’s body found, court docs show
Amy Skiba (center) was killed in a Jan. 9, 2019, crash when a flatbed truck struck the Honda...
Attorney: Boone County jury issued $74 million verdict against Eaton Asphalt in woman’s death
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who died in a mobile home fire...
Coroner identifies 3 killed in West Chester fire

Latest News

Camp Cedar, the $27 million “luxury” campground and resort, is now open.
Kings Island’s ‘luxury’ campground now open
A Colerain Township mother is appealing to the public for help finding her 12-year-old son, who...
Mom pleads for help finding 12-year-old son: ‘He’s never been gone this long’
Kasey Wise
Parma woman faces criminal charge after her dog dies in hot car (arrest video, 911 call audio)
19 News
Parma woman faces criminal charge after her dog dies in hot car