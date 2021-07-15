Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded

By KCBD Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - According to the Justice of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas, Sgt. Josh Bartlett, SWAT Leader for Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the Levelland SWAT standoff Thursday afternoon.

Two other deputies were shot and are in critical condition, KCBD reported. One is a Hockley County Officer and one is a Levelland police officer.

A Lubbock SWAT team is on scene dealing with a person barricaded in a house in the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland. Levelland police initially reported four officers injured.

Levelland police got the call at 1:12 p.m., there was a report of a subject who was possibly armed. The situation escalated after officers arrived and the subject barricaded himself inside the home. Our photographer on the scene heard shots fired around 3 p.m.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Levelland police, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office and the Levelland Sheriff’s Office are all on the scene. They have now been joined by the FBI, the ATF, a K9 unit, a gang unit, and the LPD Mobile Command Unit.

Update: There are four wounded law enforcement officers. One has been confirmed as a Levelland Police Officer. Two of...

Posted by Levelland Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mahogany Armstrong
Mom left handgun in diaper bag at Hamilton County daycare: court docs
A Taco Bell employee says she saw teens beat a man with rocks at the Mt. Airy location.
Employee: Teens were beating man with rocks outside Mt. Airy Taco Bell
Keyanta Gardner
Suspect charged with murder after missing New Richmond man’s body found, court docs show
Amy Skiba (center) was killed in a Jan. 9, 2019, crash when a flatbed truck struck the Honda...
Attorney: Boone County jury issued $74 million verdict against Eaton Asphalt in woman’s death
The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who died in a mobile home fire...
Coroner identifies 3 killed in West Chester fire

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, abortion protesters attempt to handout literature as...
‘Abortion reversal’ bill introduced in GOP-led Ohio House
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused by several women of inappropriate touching and offensive...
Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends — with disagreements
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge