Westwood shooting victim, 20, in car crash on way to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A hospital-bound car carrying a shooting victim crashed on Queen City Avenue Wednesday night.

First responders arrived to get the victim, a 20-year-old man with serious injuries, to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Harrison Avenue around 7:25 p.m., according to CPD.

The victim was being driven to the hospital in a private vehicle when the vehicle was involved in a crash at Queen City and Boudinot avenues, police say.

Police did not describe what led to the crash, how many vehicles were involved or whether it caused any additional injuries.

Cincinnati Fire Department EMS arrived at the crash scene and transported the victim.

The victim has a life-threatening gunshot wound, police say.

There is no suspect information at this time.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

