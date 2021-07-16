1 hospitalized in Evanston shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized in an Evanston shooting overnight, Cincinnati police say.

A male was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Blair Avenue just before midnight Thursday, according to CPD.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No arrests or suspect info was released while detectives investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.