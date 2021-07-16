Contests
Bethesda North Hospital performing newer treatment option for lung cancer patients

By Chris Riva
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - Bethesda North Hospital is performing a newer treatment option for patients diagnosed with lung cancer.

Doctors are using a robotic procedure and technology to pinpoint the cancer spots and start treatment at the same time.

One of the candidates for this procedure was Caroll Barger.

Three days before Christmas, Barger was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Barger is no stranger to the pain lung cancer can cause. Her father had and died from it.

“Part of the problem we have and diagnostic work in the lung is that some of the areas where we need to get to are very hard to find,” explained Dr. Craig Eisentrout. “There are like 10,000 different branches within the lung.”

The work is done robotically by a tool called Ion Bronchoscope.

Barger went through the procedure and a month after her diagnosis, the cancer was removed.

