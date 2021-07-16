Brent Spence crash closes I-71/75 North
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash has closed all northbound lanes on the Brent Spence Bridge, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The crash happened sometime around 8:30 p.m.
Drivers are told to expect long delays.
Traffic is backed up to Kyles Lane as of 9:30 p.m.
