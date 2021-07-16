Brent Spence crash closes I-71/75 North

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash has closed all northbound lanes on the Brent Spence Bridge, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The crash happened sometime around 8:30 p.m.

Drivers are told to expect long delays.

Traffic is backed up to Kyles Lane as of 9:30 p.m.

>> Tri-State Traffic map

#TrafficAlert: Crash I-71/75 N on Brent Spence Bridge in Cincinnati. All Lanes are Blocked. Expect Long Delays @KYTCDistrict6 pic.twitter.com/BArWFepNzI — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) July 16, 2021

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.