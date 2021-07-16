Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Brown County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for distributing child pornography

A Brown County man was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 17 years in prison for distributing...
A Brown County man was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 17 years in prison for distributing child pornography in online chat rooms Friday.
By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Brown County man was sentenced in U.S. District Court Friday to 17 years in prison for distributing child pornography in online chat rooms.

According to court documents, from Jan. through Sept. on 2018, Wayne Cusimano, 55, was a part of Kiki messenger groups dedicated to the trading of child pornography.

Cusimano was sentenced for posting images and videos of adults sexually abusing children.

Court officials say Cusimano was the group administrator in one chat. He promoted others, banned users, and vetted individuals who sought to join the group.

Cusimano pleaded guilty in January 2021 to two counts of distributing child pornography.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound Interstate 71/75 is open again near Walton after a fatal crash shut down for more...
Police ID passenger killed in NB I-71/75 crash
A 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle collision on Colerain Avenue Thursday night.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Colerain Avenue crash
OTR Shell changing hours to keep employees, customers safe
Over-the-Rhine’s only gas station cutting hours due to safety concerns
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, 2 company employees
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, company employees after former manager took his own life
Mahogany Armstrong
Mom left handgun in diaper bag at Hamilton County daycare: court docs

Latest News

Troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred on I-71 in Warren County.
Troopers investigating road rage shooting on I-71 in Turtlecreek Township
A FOX19 NOW special
Teens & violence: A search for solutions
Teens & violence: A search for solutions
Teens & violence: A search for solutions (part 7)
Teens & violence: A search for solutions
Teens & violence: A search for solutions (part 6)