Brown County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for distributing child pornography

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Brown County man was sentenced in U.S. District Court Friday to 17 years in prison for distributing child pornography in online chat rooms.

According to court documents, from Jan. through Sept. on 2018, Wayne Cusimano, 55, was a part of Kiki messenger groups dedicated to the trading of child pornography.

Cusimano was sentenced for posting images and videos of adults sexually abusing children.

Court officials say Cusimano was the group administrator in one chat. He promoted others, banned users, and vetted individuals who sought to join the group.

Cusimano pleaded guilty in January 2021 to two counts of distributing child pornography.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.