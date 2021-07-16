Cincinnati police union leader, 3 officers sue watchdog agency’s director, investigator

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new federal lawsuit alleges the director of Cincinnati’s police watchdog agency, one of its investigators and the city are violating officers’ civil rights with its practice of “deceptive” interview tactics and blocking their union leader from recording the entire sessions to ensure full transparency.

This is all part of a larger problem with the Citizens Complaint Authority that is having a chilling effect on proactive policing in Cincinnati, resulting in soaring crime, the complaint states.

“CCA, originally intended to create transparency and accountability, has instead, through its operations, had an adverse effect on policing and safety of the community.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday night by the leader of the union that represents Cincinnati police, Sgt. Dan Hils and three officers, Charles Knapp, Ken Byrne and Adarryl Burch.

It names the city and CCA Director Gabriel Davis and Investigator Ikechukwu Ekeke in both their professional and individual capacities.

The CCA investigates allegations of police misconduct, use of force and incidents and reports directly to the city manager.

“Its non-professional, untrained, layperson second guessing has resulted in reactive-only policing, increasing the City’s murder rate to record high levels, as well other personal and property crimes to astonishing levels,” the lawsuit reads.

The complaint asks the court to issue at temporary restraining order blocking Davis, Ekeke and the city from violating their constitutional rights until the issue is decided at a jury trial.

“This case involves a desire for sunlight – specifically, a desire by the Plaintiffs in this matter for complete and open transparency concerning policing in the City of Cincinnati,” court records state, “a desire to record, for posterity, possibly defensively, and possibly for release to conventional and non-conventional media, the full and complete record of police interviews with the Cincinnati Citizen Complaint Authority – and efforts by Defendants to squelch that very transparency and to prohibit such recordings. These efforts violate the United States Constitution.”

An attorney for the officers, Zach Gottesman tells FOX 19 NOW: “At this point it is unclear if the Constitutional violations by the CCA addressed in the lawsuit are driven by incompetence or arrogance. However, one thing is certain: we are going to stop it.”

The lawsuit contends a few weeks ago, Hils dealt with an interview conducted by Ekeke, where, “even though the typical policy should be to record the entirety of an officers’ interview with the CCA, Ekeke utilized a selective recording technique, whereby he turned off the CCA recording device at various times, creating a deceptive and inaccurate record of the matter, including, without limitation, omitting material exculpatory statements made by the officer.”

Then, a few days ago, Ekeke “intimidated and threatened another officer prior to the interview and recording of the interview, to attempt to obtain misleading statements by the officer, all creating a deceptive and inaccurate record of the matter,” the suit states.

As a consequence, over the last few days, Hils began to take precautionary measures in interviews with the CCA by recording the entire interview from the time the officer appeared.

“Hils has recorded, and intends to record in the future, interviews with the CCA based on a desire for complete and open transparency concerning policing in the City of Cincinnati – a desire to record, for posterity, possibly defensively, and possibly for release to conventional and non-conventional media,” the lawsuit reads.

“When Hils has attempted to record the interviews, Ekeke and Davis, or investigators acting on the directives of Davis, have terminated the interviews, and, in turn, threatened the officers involved with disciplinary and other measures for recording the interviews,” according to the complaint.

Davis, Ekeke, and other investigators “have threatened officers the subject of investigations that are attempted to be recorded” by Hils, it states.

On Wednesday, CCA conducted an interview with Knapp and Hils representing him.

“When Hils began recording that interview, the investigator informed Knapp that they would not conduct the interview with Hils recording, suggested Knapp find another representative who would not record the interview, suggested negative consequences would flow to Knapp if the interview was recorded, and, when Knapp refused, terminated the interview,” the lawsuit states.

Knapp refused to be interviewed unless the interview was recorded.

Davis and Ekeke then created a policy on Thursday “regarding recording by officers or their representatives at CCA matters, to threaten and retaliate against officers who had Hils represent them in CCA matters because of his insistence on recording interviews with the CCA to prevent or at least preserve the existence of either deceptive and/or threatening tactics directed towards officers,” the lawsuit alleges.

CCA conducted two interviews Thursday, one with Byrne and the second with Burch, with Hils representing each of them.

When Hils began recording each of those interviews, the investigator ... enforced that policy against Hils, Burch and Byrne, including the threats contained in the policy that is attached to the lawsuit.

Davis and Ekeke have been, and continue to “enforce their retaliatory, vindictive, and unconstitutional no-recording policy for the past week against the complaining officers, and have indicated that they will continue to do so in the future,” the complaint reads.

“The foregoing no-recording policy constitutes an official municipal policy of the Defendant City of Cincinnati, an unofficial custom of the Defendant City of Cincinnati, because the municipality was deliberately indifferent in a failure to train or supervise the other Defendants,” the lawsuit states.

This is the latest dispute between the police union and officers it represents with the city’s civilian police oversight panel.

CCA resulted from the city’s landmark 2002 Collaborative Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, the cornerstone of the post-2001 riot police reforms to try to improve relations between the police force and the Cincinnati community it serves.

Staff members investigate allegations of police misconduct and the board votes on the investigators’ findings.

In 2018, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters went to Common Pleas Court to stop CCA from interviewing two officers or hold a hearing about their exchange of gunfire with a suspect before the man’s related criminal case was resolved.

CCA recently received renewed focus and funding at City Hall, however, in light of the national and local police reform movements after George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis and Brianna Taylor’s death during a no-knock warrant executed by Louisville police that resulted in a shootout with her boyfriend.

Last year, Cincinnati hired Davis, the son of a retired Cincinnati police sergeant, to helm CCA.

He served as a prosecutor for seven years, including as a federal prosecutor in the Civil Rights Division at the U.S. Department of Justice. At the Justice Department, Davis specialized in prosecuting law enforcement misconduct cases and hate crimes.

His hiring was another sign from city leaders that police reform and accountability to the public they serve will continue to be a priority.

City Council has added hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional funding for CCA to hire more case investigators. It had a backlog of more than 100 cases over the last year.

