Cincy Shirts begins selling famous Nick Castellanos t-shirt

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincy Shirts in OTR and Oakley are busy printing their newest design. You may have seen it earlier this week on one of the best Reds players right now.

On Tuesday Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos walked the ‘purple carpet’ at the All-Star Game wearing very unique items. Jesse Winker was wearing a Joe Morgan jersey and Nick Castellanos wore a white t-shirt with a drawing of himself on the front. The shirt was a gift from Nick Castellanos’ son, 7-year-old Liam, on Nick’s 29th birthday. Nick says he was waiting for the perfect time to wear the shirt.

Cincy Shirts just started making the same shirts Friday.

They spoke to MLB and both Nick and Liam Castellanos and received permission to start selling the shirts.

Liam had one stipulation.

“He’s a little Picasso and we wanted to show that off and do something good for the community,” Cincy Shirts employee Nicholas Johnson said. “He’s going to give a portion of the proceeds to a charity of his choice.”

We don’t know which charity he has chosen but we do know the charity will make a lot of money if sales continue like this.

Cincy Shirts says with the Reds playing so well, more and more people want to show their support for the Redlegs with their unique creations.

“We like to tell the story of Cincinnati,” Johnson added. “Be it nostalgia or, now the good thing with the printer is in the minute! So day by day we’re telling the story of Cincinnati and I think that’s a cool story.”

Johnson also has a message for the Reds front office: “I think we need to extend Mr. Castellanos for another few seasons!”

You can purchase the shirt online or in-person for $30.

