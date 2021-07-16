Community meeting focuses on reducing Cincinnati’s gun violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Figuring out a plan to reduce violence across Cincinnati drew a diverse crowd to a community meeting in Over-the-Rhine Thursday night.

Business owners, educators and a politician gathered inside Galley At Gumbo barbershop hoping to bring change.

“We come out and march when a police officer kills one of us. We come out for week maybe but then we keep it moving,” said one of the visitors in the meeting.

Now the group is moving the conversation towards action planning future events to keeps kids off the streets.

Many in attendance said they have also been impacted by gun violence including the two children who were shot in Westwood while walking to the store.

“My nephew was one of the kids shot in the Westside. My sister also lost her daughter several years back to violence,” said Toyia Montgomery, with Good Vibes Entertainment.

Phillip O’Neal, the athletic director for Western Hills High School, said the recurring violence is heartbreaking.

“It hurts just because a lot of the kids that I know working with athletics in Cincinnati Public Schools a lot of our kids are dying.”

Montgomery says one solution is to get out on the streets meeting the kids where they are. Exposing them members of the community who came from similar backgrounds but chose the path of success. “Finding out what their interests are and how we can impact their decision making and impact them to be leaders and empower them.”

State Rep. Sedrick Denson (D-Cincinnati) said people often turn to politician for a fix in violence, but he says it reaches beyond that.

“We can’t do it by ourselves, and we shouldn’t be looked upon to do it alone,” he said at the meeting.

“There’s a lot of guns out here. It’s easier to get a gun than it is to find affordable housing. It’s easier to get a gun than it is to find a job that pays a livable wage. It’s easier to find a gun that is almost is to do anything to be a productive citizen in the city of Cincinnati.

“So, the reality becomes it’s coming from somewhere that we’re obviously not controlling, so therefore it’s not our role to fix. It’s coming from somewhere else, and we need to find those individuals and empower them to help us fix this.”

The group says that this is just one of more meetings to come.

If you would like to get involved contact the Faith Community Alliance: 513-281-9955.

