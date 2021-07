WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down north of the split near Walton due to a crash, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision reported about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

A crash at the 71/75 split in NKY has all NB lanes SHUTDOWN. Traffic is currently at a standstill and had been this way for several hours. I’m told it’s backed up almost to the Crittenden exit. Dixie Hwy may be a good alternative to get around this. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/9L3pIjFfZz — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) July 16, 2021

