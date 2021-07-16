Crash closes William Howard Taft Road
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - William Howard Taft Road is closed at Eden Avenue due to a crash Friday morning, Cincinnati police confirm.
Motorists should expect this main thoroughfare to remain shut down for a while, they say.
Avoid the area until further notice.
