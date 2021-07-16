Contests
Crash closes William Howard Taft Road

William Howard Taft Road is closed at Eden Avenue due to a crash Friday morning, Cincinnati...
William Howard Taft Road is closed at Eden Avenue due to a crash Friday morning, Cincinnati police confirm.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - William Howard Taft Road is closed at Eden Avenue due to a crash Friday morning, Cincinnati police confirm.

Motorists should expect this main thoroughfare to remain shut down for a while, they say.

Avoid the area until further notice.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

