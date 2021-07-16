Crash closes William Howard Taft Road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - William Howard Taft Road is closed at Eden Avenue due to a crash Friday morning, Cincinnati police confirm.

Motorists should expect this main thoroughfare to remain shut down for a while, they say.

Avoid the area until further notice.

