EB I-275 reopens after pedestrian struck in NKY
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 is open again after it was shut down for more than an hour near Minneola Pike, according to Boone County dispatchers.
Air Care responded to assist a pedestrian who was struck at 10:11 a.m., they say.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
