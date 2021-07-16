EB I-275 reopens after pedestrian struck in NKY

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 is open again after it was shut down for more than an hour near Minneola Pike, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Air Care responded to assist a pedestrian who was struck at 10:11 a.m., they say.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

#BREAKIING: EB I-275 is CLOSED in NKY, Boone County dispatchers say

AirCare is responding, pedestrian struck

