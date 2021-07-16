Festivals, fairs making for busy Tri-State weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Schützenfest Bier Dash, Italianfest and the Kenton County Fair are underway for a busy weekend in the Tri-State.

German beer, wine, food, and music are all on tap in Mt. Healthy for the Schützenfest Bier Dash.

The Schützenfest Bier Dash goes from 6 p.m. Friday till midnight at the Kolping Center. The fun on Saturday starts at 4 p.m. and ends at midnight. Sunday’s hours are 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Over in Independence, the Kenton County Fair started on Monday and continues through Saturday.

Friday’s events include the truck and tractor pull and live music. Both of those events began at 7 p.m.

[Click here for a list of events]

Italianfest is back after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The festival started Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Several internationally known Italian musicians will be entertaining visitors for the four-day event that will be held below the Newport Aquarium between the Taylor Southgate and Purple People Bridges.

Nine Italian local restaurants are preparing food as Italianfest is expected to bring in more than 120,000 visitors.

Here is a look at the Italianfest schedule:

July 16: 5-11:30 p.m.

July 17: 12-11:30 p.m.

July 18: 12-9 p.m.

In addition, the city of Newport is partnering with Ethos Laboratories to provide a location where Italianfest visitors can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at the following dates and times:

July 16: 6-9 p.m.

July 17: 5-8 p.m.

July 18: 4-7 p.m.

People can walk up to Italianfest to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or make an appointment to receive one at the site by signing up at Ethos-labs.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.