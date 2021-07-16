Homeless man hospitalized after attack outside OTR Church

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homeless man is in the hospital following an early Friday attack outside of St. Francis Saraph Church in Over-the-Rhine.

Around 7 a.m., Cincinnati police say 48-year-old Christopher Eastin was approached from behind by an unknown person.

The person cut Eastin in the face with a knife, according to police.

The 48-year-old was taken to the UC Medical Center.

No arrests have been made, but the church said they are working with police to see if the attacker was also a regular guest at the St. Anthony Center.

Friday’s incident is not the first time a homeless person has been assaulted in the area.

Just last month, 53-year-old John Barron was shot to death on Goose Alley while he was believed to have been sleeping on the street.

A month before Barron’s murder, Douglas Robinson, who is also homeless, was shot to death on 13th and Walnut in Over-the-Rhine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

