Jomo the gorilla celebrates 30th birthday

By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jomo, the silverback gorilla, celebrates his 30th birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo Friday.

He celebrated with a cake made of fruit, yogurt and sugar-free ice treats.

Born at the Toronto Zoo in 1991, Jomo moved to Cincinnati from the Columbus Zoo in 2005.

Jomo is a large gorilla, weighing 299 pounds, diagnosed with a degenerative spinal cord condition in 2019.

Zoo officials say visitors may notice mobility issues as his condition advanced. They say there is no cure, but he is being treated with laser and physical therapy.

They say Jomo is doing well for now and continues to be a wonderful father and leader of his group.

Jomo has three children, Bakari, who lives in Oklahoma, Mona, 6, and Elle, 8. Mona and Elle are in his current troop along with her surrogate daughter Gladys, 8, and her surrogate mom M’linzi.

Zookeepers say that despite his condition, Jomo is an excellent father and leader for his group.

Western lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered, and for more than 20 years, the Cincinnati Zoo has supported wild western lowland gorilla conservation work in the Republic of the Congo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

