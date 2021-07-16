Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash, Colerain Avenue closed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition Thursday night after a crash in Mt. Airy, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The crash happened at 8:32 p.m. in the 4500 block of Colerain Avenue near the border of Mt. Airy and Northside.

It involved multiple vehicles, the motorcycle included.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

Colerain Avenue will be closed in both directions at the crash scene until the Traffic Unit’s investigation is complete.

Police did not provide a timetable on that.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.