Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash, Colerain Avenue closed

Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy.
Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition Thursday night after a crash in Mt. Airy, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The crash happened at 8:32 p.m. in the 4500 block of Colerain Avenue near the border of Mt. Airy and Northside.

It involved multiple vehicles, the motorcycle included.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

Colerain Avenue will be closed in both directions at the crash scene until the Traffic Unit’s investigation is complete.

Police did not provide a timetable on that.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

