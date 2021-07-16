Pedestrian in serious condition after Clifton crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is hospitalized Thursday night after a crash in Clifton, police say.

The crash occurred around 9:35 p.m. at Clifton and Glenmary avenues.

A vehicle struck a male pedestrian, police say.

The man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with unknown injuries.

He is listed in serious condition, police say.

Police are investigating.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

