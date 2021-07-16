Man spent hundreds on shoes with stolen credit card, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole a credit card out of a vehicle and bought hundreds of dollars worth of shoes.
The suspect was seen at Florence Mall with a handful of shopping bags.
According to the sheriff’s office, he bought the shoes with the stolen card at two locations.
Lt. Philip Ridgell says it’s the season for vehicle break-ins.
“One of the things we try to emphasize is to please lock your car and remove all the valuables from your car each night,” he said.
Rodney White, who was at the Florence Mall, said he feels for the victim because he was almost a victim of car theft.
“Somebody tried to attempt to break in my car but they didn’t get in. I guess they got mad and then keyed it,” he said. “I just try to be safe. At the end of the day I lock my door and I get everything.
Anyone with information about the vehicle should contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859-334-2175.
