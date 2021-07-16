Police searching for woman who rammed into a car during road rage incident

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a woman who rammed her SUV into a car multiple times during a road rage incident.

Cincinnati police say the suspect followed the victim and her 1-year-old daughter in her SUV.

When the victim stopped her car, the suspect got out of her SUV and punched the driver’s side window damaging it.

Police say the victim then attempted to flee the scene; the suspect rammed her SUV into the victim’s car several times.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of State Ave. on June 22, according to CPD.

Police say they are searching for a Black, older model GMC SUV operated by a woman 30 - 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040 or Det. L. Mendes at (513) 263-8331.

