Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police searching for woman who rammed into a car during road rage incident

Police are searching for a woman who rammed her SUV into a car multiple times during a road...
Police are searching for a woman who rammed her SUV into a car multiple times during a road rage incident.(Cincinnati Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a woman who rammed her SUV into a car multiple times during a road rage incident.

Cincinnati police say the suspect followed the victim and her 1-year-old daughter in her SUV.

When the victim stopped her car, the suspect got out of her SUV and punched the driver’s side window damaging it.

Police say the victim then attempted to flee the scene; the suspect rammed her SUV into the victim’s car several times.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of State Ave. on June 22, according to CPD.

Police say they are searching for a Black, older model GMC SUV operated by a woman 30 - 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040 or Det. L. Mendes at (513) 263-8331.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound Interstate 71/75 is open again near Walton after a fatal crash shut down for more...
Police ID passenger killed in NB I-71/75 crash
OTR Shell changing hours to keep employees, customers safe
Over-the-Rhine’s only gas station cutting hours due to safety concerns
Mahogany Armstrong
Mom left handgun in diaper bag at Hamilton County daycare: court docs
A 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle collision on Colerain Avenue Thursday night.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Colerain Avenue crash
Matthew Mongold
Man hit by vehicle after apparent road rage incident in Anderson Township

Latest News

Tiarra and Lorne Owens, and Baby Reid, showing off the new berry cute onesie.
Sweet onesies given to newborns at Christ Hospital on National Ice Cream Day
EB I-275 has reopened near Minneola Pike in northern Kentucky.
EB I-275 reopens after pedestrian struck in NKY
Jomo the silverback gorilla is celebrating his 30th birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo with a cake...
Jomo the gorilla celebrates 30th birthday
Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
Cincinnati union leader, officers sue police watchdog agency’s director, investigator
Two men try illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood (this is the back of...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood