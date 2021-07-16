Contests
Rain and storms today, heavy at times

Continues off and on through weekend
By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Morning showers and storms will affect the commute for many across the Tri-State. High humidity and early morning lows in the 70s will gradually climb into the mid 80s this afternoon. All of this action is ahead of an approaching front.

Expect widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms to the FOX 19 NOW viewing area this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms with this system are not expected to be severe but with many areas having received 2 to 5 inches of rain in the past 10 days soils are very saturated and runoff from downpours could be fast-moving. This is not a wash out, but periods of heavy rain are expected through Sunday morning.

Rain totals from Friday into Sunday morning could exceed 2 inches with some spots approaching 3 inches. This fast-moving rainfall could lead to quick runoff and flooding. We will finally dry out and lower our humidity levels on Sunday.

