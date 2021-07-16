Sweet onesies given to newborns at Christ Hospital on National Ice Cream Day
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In order to make this National Ice Cream Day a little more special, The Christ Hospital and Graeter’s Ice Cream are teaming up to give newborns a sweet onesie.
All babies born at The Christ Hospital Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township birthing center locations Sunday, July 18, will receive a “I Scream for Ice Cream” onesie.
Parents will also receive a $20 gift card from Graeter’s to be used at any of their locations.
This onesie is the latest in their line of limited-edition designs given out to newborns on special days of the year.
