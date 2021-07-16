Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sweet onesies given to newborns at Christ Hospital on National Ice Cream Day

Tiarra and Lorne Owens, and Baby Reid, showing off the new berry cute onesie.
Tiarra and Lorne Owens, and Baby Reid, showing off the new berry cute onesie.(Christ Hospital)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In order to make this National Ice Cream Day a little more special, The Christ Hospital and Graeter’s Ice Cream are teaming up to give newborns a sweet onesie.

All babies born at The Christ Hospital Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township birthing center locations Sunday, July 18, will receive a “I Scream for Ice Cream” onesie.

Parents will also receive a $20 gift card from Graeter’s to be used at any of their locations.

This onesie is the latest in their line of limited-edition designs given out to newborns on special days of the year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound Interstate 71/75 is open again near Walton after a fatal crash shut down for more...
Police ID passenger killed in NB I-71/75 crash
OTR Shell changing hours to keep employees, customers safe
Over-the-Rhine’s only gas station cutting hours due to safety concerns
Mahogany Armstrong
Mom left handgun in diaper bag at Hamilton County daycare: court docs
A 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle collision on Colerain Avenue Thursday night.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Colerain Avenue crash
Matthew Mongold
Man hit by vehicle after apparent road rage incident in Anderson Township

Latest News

Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
Cincinnati union leader, officers sue police watchdog agency’s director, investigator
EB I-275 has reopened near Minneola Pike in northern Kentucky.
EB I-275 reopens after pedestrian struck in NKY
Jomo the silverback gorilla is celebrating his 30th birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo with a cake...
Jomo the gorilla celebrates 30th birthday
Two men try illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood (this is the back of...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood