Sweet onesies given to newborns at Christ Hospital on National Ice Cream Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In order to make this National Ice Cream Day a little more special, The Christ Hospital and Graeter’s Ice Cream are teaming up to give newborns a sweet onesie.

All babies born at The Christ Hospital Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township birthing center locations Sunday, July 18, will receive a “I Scream for Ice Cream” onesie.

Parents will also receive a $20 gift card from Graeter’s to be used at any of their locations.

This onesie is the latest in their line of limited-edition designs given out to newborns on special days of the year.

