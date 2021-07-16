Trader Joe’s opens at Crestview Hills Town Center Friday
Published: Jul. 16, 2021
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Trader Joe’s opens in northern Kentucky Friday.
The Crestview Hills Town Center store will open at 8 a.m.
It’s the first location in northern Kentucky for the national grocery chain, and it’s second one in the Tri-State.
The 13,400-square-foot store, in the former Joseph-Beth Booksellers location, will display artwork paying tribute to local landmarks and attractions.
That includes the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, Newport Aquarium, Big Bone Lick State Park and Florence Water Tower.
Trader Joe’s also will sell liquor in addition to beer and wine.
