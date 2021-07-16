Troopers investigating road rage shooting on I-71 in Turtlecreek Township

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Troopers are investigating a road rage shooting incident that happened on I-71 near state Route 123 Friday morning.

Troopers said they received a call at 6:31 a.m. from the victim requesting assistance after he was involved in a road rage incident where his vehicle was shot.

When troopers arrived, they located a Chevrolet Express Van with a bullet hole in the front passenger door.

Troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred on I-71 today in Warren County. Investigators are asking anyone that may have information about this incident to call (513) 932-4444. Updates will be given as additional information becomes available. @OSHP pic.twitter.com/wXN5JUliJh — OSHP_SWOhio (@OSHP_SWOhio) July 16, 2021

According to troopers, the victim was southbound on I-71 near State Route 123 when the road rage incident began. The incident continued as the victim and suspect vehicles traveled south on I-71 resulting in the Express Van being shot near State Route 48.

Troopers said the suspect vehicle then fled the scene and the victim was not injured.

The suspect vehicle was a white Scion xB with Kentucky license plates and the driver was a white male with medium-length hair.

Troopers are asking anyone that may have information about the incident to call them at 513-932-4444.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.