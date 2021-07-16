Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Troopers investigating road rage shooting on I-71 in Turtlecreek Township

Troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred on I-71 in Warren County.
Troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred on I-71 in Warren County.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Troopers are investigating a road rage shooting incident that happened on I-71 near state Route 123 Friday morning.

Troopers said they received a call at 6:31 a.m. from the victim requesting assistance after he was involved in a road rage incident where his vehicle was shot.

When troopers arrived, they located a Chevrolet Express Van with a bullet hole in the front passenger door.

According to troopers, the victim was southbound on I-71 near State Route 123 when the road rage incident began. The incident continued as the victim and suspect vehicles traveled south on I-71 resulting in the Express Van being shot near State Route 48.

Troopers said the suspect vehicle then fled the scene and the victim was not injured.

The suspect vehicle was a white Scion xB with Kentucky license plates and the driver was a white male with medium-length hair.

Troopers are asking anyone that may have information about the incident to call them at 513-932-4444.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound Interstate 71/75 is open again near Walton after a fatal crash shut down for more...
Police ID passenger killed in NB I-71/75 crash
A 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle collision on Colerain Avenue Thursday night.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Colerain Avenue crash
OTR Shell changing hours to keep employees, customers safe
Over-the-Rhine’s only gas station cutting hours due to safety concerns
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, 2 company employees
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, company employees after former manager took his own life
Mahogany Armstrong
Mom left handgun in diaper bag at Hamilton County daycare: court docs

Latest News

A FOX19 NOW special
Teens & violence: A search for solutions
A Brown County man was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 17 years in prison for distributing...
Brown County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for distributing child pornography
Teens & violence: A search for solutions
Teens & violence: A search for solutions (part 7)
Teens & violence: A search for solutions
Teens & violence: A search for solutions (part 6)