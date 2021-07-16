Contests
Two guns taken from 16-year-old in downtown Cincinnati

Two guns were taken from a 16-year-old early in downtown Cincinnati early Friday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two guns were taken from a 16-year-old early in downtown Cincinnati early Friday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

It happened in the 900 block of Race Street, police said in a tweet.

Cincinnati police say they are working hard to get illegal guns off the city’s streets after a record-high homicide rate last year and spike in shootings since May, particularly among juveniles.

Gun violence among those 20 and under has remained steady over the past decade, even as violent crime city-wide fell.

A gunfight at Smale Riverfront Park in early July returned attention to the issue of gun violence among youth.

Cincinnati police has since increased weekend patrols for the rest of the summer.

