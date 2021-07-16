NB I-71/75 reopens after fatal crash closed it for hours

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71/75 is open again near Walton after a fatal crash shut down for more than seven hours overnight, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision before the Richwood exit about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

At least one person was killed, a Boone County dispatcher said.

Few details about the crash, including how many people were hurt, have been released so far.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and needed the highway closed overnight to reconstruct the crash, dispatchers say,

Motorists who were stuck on the highway for hours were seen out of their cars, walking around.

“We’ve been out here since midnight,” said Danielle Scott, who called our newsroom earlier this morning to see if we knew when the highway would reopen.

She is traveling with her family through the area home to Toledo.

“Everybody is out just walking around. We are frustrated,” she said.

She said they had bottled water but no access to bathroom facilities, so they didn’t want to drink too much.

“We are waiting for the traffic to move so we can get going home,” she said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all or digital platforms.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

