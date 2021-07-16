Woman hospitalized after 1st Ave. shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in the 1800 block of 1st Avenue on Friday.

Officers were called to 1st Avenue around 6:30 p.m., where gunshots were reported, according to Cincinnati police.

The woman was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, police said.

The woman’s identity has not been released yet.

Cincinnati police have not released any information on a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

