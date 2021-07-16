Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Women accused of shooting at homeless people with BB guns in OTR face charges in Kenton Co.

Brittany Hopper, Kelsey Hopper
Brittany Hopper, Kelsey Hopper(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Courtney King and Maggy Mcdonel
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The two women accused of shooting at homeless people in OTR with a BB gun are now facing charges in Kenton County.

Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders says the women were indicted Thursday on charges of tampering with physical evidence.

He alleges after the shootings Brittany and Kelsey Hopper traveled back to Kentucky to hide out. After they saw pictures of themselves and their car on the news they attempted to conceal the car by repainting it.

“They took it upon themselves it tamper with physical evidence and that is what they were indited for today,” said Sanders.

Brittany Hopper is still in custody in the Hamilton County Justice Center and is set to be indicted Monday. Kelsey is out on bail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound Interstate 71/75 is open again near Walton after a fatal crash shut down for more...
Police ID passenger killed in NB I-71/75 crash
A 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle collision on Colerain Avenue Thursday night.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Colerain Avenue crash
OTR Shell changing hours to keep employees, customers safe
Over-the-Rhine’s only gas station cutting hours due to safety concerns
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, 2 company employees
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, company employees after former manager took his own life
Mahogany Armstrong
Mom left handgun in diaper bag at Hamilton County daycare: court docs

Latest News

Teens & violence: A search for solutions
Teens & violence: A search for solutions (part 5)
Teens & violence: A search for solutions
Teens & violence: A search for solutions (part 4)
Teens & violence: A search for solutions
Teens & violence: A search for solutions (part 3)
Teens & violence: A search for solutions
Teens & violence: A search for solutions (part 2)