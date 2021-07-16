Women accused of shooting at homeless people with BB guns in OTR face charges in Kenton Co.

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The two women accused of shooting at homeless people in OTR with a BB gun are now facing charges in Kenton County.

Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders says the women were indicted Thursday on charges of tampering with physical evidence.

He alleges after the shootings Brittany and Kelsey Hopper traveled back to Kentucky to hide out. After they saw pictures of themselves and their car on the news they attempted to conceal the car by repainting it.

“They took it upon themselves it tamper with physical evidence and that is what they were indited for today,” said Sanders.

Brittany Hopper is still in custody in the Hamilton County Justice Center and is set to be indicted Monday. Kelsey is out on bail.

