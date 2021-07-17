Contests
Brides file complaints against florist after cancelations before big day

By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after 17 complaints were filed against a wedding florist, who never delivered the promised services.

The Cincinnati Bureau of the Attorney General’s Office said all those complaints were filed against Flowers by Des, owned by Desiree Pace, according to investigators.

The women who filed them span from the Dayton area to Kelsey Fox and Khloe Schweinitz in the Tri-State area.

Fox and Schweinitz do not know each other, but they, unfortunately, had similar situations when getting ready for their big day.

Their flower vendor, Flowers by Des, bailed on them right before their wedding days despite paying the florist.

“He said, unfortunately, we wouldn’t be getting our flowers, along with other brides, because [Pace] was in the hospital,” explained Schweinitz.

The two girls, along with 15 others before them, filed complaints.

Flowers by Des operates in Green County. Sheriff’s investigators tell FOX19 NOW they are looking into it have taken numerous calls about it.

They also said Pace has a warrant out for arrest after wrote bad checks in 2019.

Both Fox and Schweinitz said their wedding planners made their day by finding a different flower vending at the last minute.

All in all, they each spent nearly $3,000 for two flower vendors.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to Flowers by Des but has not heard back.

