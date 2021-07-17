Contests
Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs

By KARE Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KARE) - A neighbor in Minnesota has let his yard go to the dogs, but having angry neighbors, he’s brought everyone and their best friends together.

The staredowns start when the garage door opens.

Followed by pacing and pulling. Until the dogs on Durham Way make their way to meet their whisperer.

“No dog passes Keith’s house without a treat,” Evie Fawbus said.

Which is how Keith Roles’ place has become Apple Valley’s hound central.

“I can hardly control them coming down the hill,” another neighbor, Amy Austin, said.

It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out treats.

Dogs pulled in their owners, even when Roles wasn’t home, and the yard party became a staple.

Despite the pandemic, never have they felt more together.

“I hope that, by doing what I’ve done... that it’s helped them get through it,” Roles said.

Plus, there’s no need to buy dog treats anymore.

“They’re delivered to our door, so it doesn’t get any better than that,” Linda Roles, Roles’ wife, said.

Linda Roles said the neighbors have been keeping them stocked.

Despite having a puppy party out in his yard, Roles himself doesn’t have any dogs.

“None, I don’t have time to feed them,” Roles said.

That’ll happen when you’re too busy taking care of everyone else.

“They’re all our dogs, we get to enjoy them all,” Linda Roles said.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

