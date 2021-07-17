More rain possible today
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms today. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 80s.
A break from the humidity and rain is on the way beginning Monday. Through Thursday humidity will be lower with only the chance of a few showers Wednesday and Friday.
The sticky stuff returns next Friday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.