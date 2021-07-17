More rain possible today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms today. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 80s.

A break from the humidity and rain is on the way beginning Monday. Through Thursday humidity will be lower with only the chance of a few showers Wednesday and Friday.

The sticky stuff returns next Friday.

