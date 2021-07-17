Contests
NAACP Cincinnati hosts “Our Community, Our Voice” block party in Avondale

The NAACP Cincinnati chapter hosted a block party in Avondale Saturday.
By Ken Brown
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AVONDALE, Ohio (WXIX) -Members of the NAACP Cincinnati chapter hosted the “Our Community, Our Voice” block party Saturday in Avondale.

Organizers of the pop-up party hope that their message resonates with the community.

“We wanted to come out and show Avondale and all the communities around that we are here. We also wanted everyone to know that their voices are being heard. That’s why we called this ‘Our Community, Our Voice,’” the NAACP Cincinnati Membership Chair Jamour Burns said.

The block party occurred on Reading Road near South Avondale Elementary school on Saturday.

“We wanted to have the voice of the community heard. And, there’s a lot of injustices out there, and we collectively joined together in a collaborative spirit there is nothing we can’t do together, united,” NAACP Cincinnati President Joe Mallory said.

Food trucks, live music, and entertainment were some of the activities at the party. They also dedicated part of the day’s events to the late Rep. John Lewis to draw attention to the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

“This is the day that he passed away, and we wanted everyone to remember. Especially with the voting laws that’s being passed,” Burns said.

The NAACP hopes this event will also solidify the connection to the communities they serve, and part of that mission is reaching children.

“We are trying to build the next leaders and be an example for them, so it’s very important that we talk to the youth, we engage the youth, and we empower them,” Mallory said.

