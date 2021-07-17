Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Rain moving out, sunshine on the way

Gradual clearing and lower humidity
By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly cloudy overnight with a chance for scattered showers or a pop-up thunderstorm. Lows drop into the 60s. While there is a slight chance that some rain may linger into Sunday morning, watch for gradual clearing through the day and a pleasant finish to the weekend. Sunday highs are headed to around 80 degrees with noticeably lower humidity.

Monday and Tuesday will be picture perfect summer days: mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds increase on Wednesday and some portions of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area could see a scattered shower or storm develop in the afternoon. Humidity begins to build back into the region on Thursday as temperatures heat up into the upper 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound Interstate 71/75 is open again near Walton after a fatal crash shut down for more...
Police ID passenger killed in NB I-71/75 crash in Northern Kentucky
A 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle collision on Colerain Avenue Thursday night.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Colerain Avenue crash
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, 2 company employees
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, company employees after former manager took his own life
Cincinnati police say that Michelle McDonald died as a result of a shooting that took place in...
Pregnant woman, child killed in West Price Hill shooting
OTR Shell changing hours to keep employees, customers safe
Over-the-Rhine’s only gas station cutting hours due to safety concerns

Latest News

Olga Breese’s Saturday Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese’s Saturday Evening & Overnight Forecast
logo
More rain possible today
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Heavy Rains Taper Off Overnight, Scattered Showers SAT, SUN