Several crews battle large fire in Whitewater Township

By Mike Schell
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Several fire crews battled a large fire in Whitewater Township on Saturday morning, resulting in a total loss of the building.

At least 75 firefighters from different departments responded to large fire that occurred around 4:45 a.m. at Premium RV and Boat Storage located on Hamilton Cleves Road, Whitewater Township Assistant Fire Chief Mike Siefke said.

Siefke says the fire was inside one of the units, which extended to the roof.

“It’s significant. This is a significant fire because of its volume, the fire load that was inside, and the fire loss,” Siefke said.

It is unclear how the fire started, nor if anyone was injured.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

