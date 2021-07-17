Southern Indiana’s Tiger King faces final chapter as Wildlife in Need auctioned off

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - It’s the final chapter of a story that caught the attention of people of across the country, Tiger King’s Tim Stark is auctioning off his closed park Wildlife in Need.

“All the money I’m getting I’m going to pay off some debts,” Stark said.

On Saturday, Stark watched as his life’s work was sold away piece by piece. Everything on the previous exotic animal reserve was up for bid.

“I’m done with everything on this planet pretty much,” Stark said. “I’m ready to just move on with my life.”

Saturday’s undoing started back at the beginning of last year, when Indiana‘s Attorney General filed to shut down the entire facility, claiming the animals in Stark’s care were living in deplorable conditions and needed to be moved to proper sanctuaries.

After numerous legal battles Stark eventually had to give up his cats and was given a fine of more than $700,000 which a court ruled, he must pay to the animal rights group PETA.

“PETA, I’m not too worried about,” Stark said. “Supposedly there is a judgement, I don’t care about the judgement.”

Hundreds of people wandered the seven-acre property deciding on what they would bid on. One potential buyer was Dale Howard.

“It’s a different bond that you would have than with your dog and your cat,” Howard said.

Howard owns a coyote and kangaroo. He was hoping to bid on some of the cages being auctioned.

He said he knows Stark well and purchased his coyote from him a couple of years ago.

“He’s pretty upset this was his life,” Howard said. “This is what he did this is what he knew.”

Once the auction is over, WAVE 3 News asked what Starks plans are.

“I told them when they first filed that lawsuit, the words I put to them you’re f****** with the wrong person,” Stark said. “It’s that simple and I won’t give up.”

Allegedly the producers of Netflix’s Tiger King documentary were in the crowd, so it’s possible the follow up could appear in season 2 of the popular show.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

