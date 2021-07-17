UC graduate and doctor identified as victim in Florida condo collapse

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) -Miami-Dade Police identified a University of Cincinnati College of Medicine graduate as a victim in the Surfside building collapse.

Dr. Brad Cohen was among those unaccounted for after the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida. Police identified his body on Friday.

The college released a tweet Wednesday saying, “We mourn his loss and offer our sincerest condolences to his family.”

According to People magazine, Cohen is an orthopedic surgeon and founder of Aventura Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in North Miami and Miami Beach.

His brother, Dr. Gary Cohen, was identified on July 7.

Soriya Cohen, the wife of Brad Cohen, told the Miami Herald that the brothers were inside the condo units on the 11th floor when the building crumbled.

According to the Palm Beach Post, The Cohen brothers were in Surfside to visit their parents, who had relocated to Florida. The visit focused on their father, who has a terminal illness.

As of Friday, 94 victims have been identified, according to a news release from the Miami-Dade County.

One side of the condominium building collapsed Thursday, June 24. Since then, documents have been released showing officials were aware of structural problems with the building for years, but little was done to address them.

Leaders in Surfside are calling for a grand jury investigation of the collapse.

Officials said crews have already moved 3 million pounds of concrete in an effort to find survivors and recover bodies. The work continues around the clock.

