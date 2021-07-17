Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

UC graduate and doctor identified as victim in Florida condo collapse

Recovery continues on the condo collapse site in Surfside, Fla.
Recovery continues on the condo collapse site in Surfside, Fla.
By Brook Endale
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) -Miami-Dade Police identified a University of Cincinnati College of Medicine graduate as a victim in the Surfside building collapse.

Dr. Brad Cohen was among those unaccounted for after the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida. Police identified his body on Friday.

The college released a tweet Wednesday saying, “We mourn his loss and offer our sincerest condolences to his family.”

According to People magazine, Cohen is an orthopedic surgeon and founder of Aventura Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in North Miami and Miami Beach.

His brother, Dr. Gary Cohen, was identified on July 7.

Soriya Cohen, the wife of Brad Cohen, told the Miami Herald that the brothers were inside the condo units on the 11th floor when the building crumbled.

According to the Palm Beach Post, The Cohen brothers were in Surfside to visit their parents, who had relocated to Florida. The visit focused on their father, who has a terminal illness.

As of Friday, 94 victims have been identified, according to a news release from the Miami-Dade County.

One side of the condominium building collapsed Thursday, June 24. Since then, documents have been released showing officials were aware of structural problems with the building for years, but little was done to address them.

Leaders in Surfside are calling for a grand jury investigation of the collapse.

Officials said crews have already moved 3 million pounds of concrete in an effort to find survivors and recover bodies. The work continues around the clock.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound Interstate 71/75 is open again near Walton after a fatal crash shut down for more...
Police ID passenger killed in NB I-71/75 crash in Northern Kentucky
A 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle collision on Colerain Avenue Thursday night.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Colerain Avenue crash
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, 2 company employees
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, company employees after former manager took his own life
Cincinnati police say that Michelle McDonald died as a result of a shooting that took place in...
Pregnant woman killed, identified after shooting in West Price Hill
OTR Shell changing hours to keep employees, customers safe
Over-the-Rhine’s only gas station cutting hours due to safety concerns

Latest News

The NAACP Cincinnati chapter hosted a block party in Avondale Saturday.
NAACP Cincinnati hosts “Our Community, Our Voice” block party in Avondale
A large fire occurred at the Premier RV and Boat Storage in Whitewater Township Saturday morning.
Several crews battle large fire in Whitewater Township
(Source: Mega Millions)
NKY resident wins $1 million off of Mega Millions lottery ticket
Several crews battle large fire in Whitewater Township
Crews battle large fire in Whitewater Township