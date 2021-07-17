Contests
Woman injured after lightning strike at sports complex in Crosby Township

Officials did not say if the woman was taken to the hospital.
(Pexels)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman suffered minor injuries after lightning struck a pole, causing it to fall on a trailer she was inside, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

The woman was inside a trailer at the River City Sports Complex West in the 10000 block of SR-128 when the pole fell around 7:15 p.m., dispatch said.

Officials did not say if the woman was taken to the hospital.

