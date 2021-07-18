Contests
Air Care, medics called after crash in Clermont County, troopers say

Air Care and medics were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Sunday,...
Air Care and medics were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Sunday, Ohio troopers said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Air Care and medics were called Sunday after a motorcycle crash occurred in Clermont County, troopers with the Ohio State Patrol said.

OSP says that the crash occurred at the intersection of East State Route 32 and Dela Palma Road around 11 a.m.

It is unclear how many people were injured nor how the crash occurred.

Troopers say the intersection was closed for hours.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

