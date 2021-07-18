Air Care, medics called after crash in Clermont County, troopers say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Air Care and medics were called Sunday after a motorcycle crash occurred in Clermont County, troopers with the Ohio State Patrol said.

OSP says that the crash occurred at the intersection of East State Route 32 and Dela Palma Road around 11 a.m.

It is unclear how many people were injured nor how the crash occurred.

Troopers say the intersection was closed for hours.

