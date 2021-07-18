Liberty Twp. nonprofit, Mason soccer team delivers handmade blankets, beds to families in need

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A nonprofit volunteer organization in Liberty Township and a Mason girls soccer team delivered beds and blankets for families in need.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and delivers beds to Butler County families in need, but recently their reach has broken into Northern Hamilton County.

The nonprofit’s Chapter President Mike Watkins says that they have delivered over 1,600 beds over the last three years.

Families are given a bed frame, mattress, and sheets. Thanks to a Mason girls soccer team, the families will also be given fleece blankets.

“The girls have been doing this for the last couple years, and they’ve donated over 200 blankets, which is great because they’re taking their own, not just their own money and buying it, they’re taking their own time during soccer season and putting them together,” Watkins said.

The items were delivered to about 20 children in Butler County homes Sunday afternoon, and the organization already has another “build day” in mid-August.

“When you walk in, and you actually see a kid, maybe their whole life, they’ve had a set of blankets on the floor, or they’ve slept on the couch. Just for them to have their own personal comfort space, it’s just great,” Watkins said. “The kids get super excited about it.”

Those who would like to get involved or donate can do so on the nonprofit’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.