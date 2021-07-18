Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Liberty Twp. nonprofit, Mason soccer team delivers handmade blankets, beds to families in need

A nonprofit and a Mason girls soccer team delivered beds and blankets to families in need Sunday.
A nonprofit and a Mason girls soccer team delivered beds and blankets to families in need Sunday.(WXIX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A nonprofit volunteer organization in Liberty Township and a Mason girls soccer team delivered beds and blankets for families in need.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and delivers beds to Butler County families in need, but recently their reach has broken into Northern Hamilton County.

The nonprofit’s Chapter President Mike Watkins says that they have delivered over 1,600 beds over the last three years.

Families are given a bed frame, mattress, and sheets. Thanks to a Mason girls soccer team, the families will also be given fleece blankets.

“The girls have been doing this for the last couple years, and they’ve donated over 200 blankets, which is great because they’re taking their own, not just their own money and buying it, they’re taking their own time during soccer season and putting them together,” Watkins said.

The items were delivered to about 20 children in Butler County homes Sunday afternoon, and the organization already has another “build day” in mid-August.

“When you walk in, and you actually see a kid, maybe their whole life, they’ve had a set of blankets on the floor, or they’ve slept on the couch. Just for them to have their own personal comfort space, it’s just great,” Watkins said. “The kids get super excited about it.”

Those who would like to get involved or donate can do so on the nonprofit’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say that Michelle McDonald died as a result of a shooting that took place in...
Pregnant woman, child killed in West Price Hill shooting
Seventeen women have filed complaints against the same florist.
Brides file complaints against florist after cancellations before big day
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, 2 company employees
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, company employees after former manager took his own life
(Source: Mega Millions)
NKY resident wins $1 million off of Mega Millions lottery ticket
Recovery continues on the condo collapse site in Surfside, Fla.
UC graduate and doctor identified as victim in Florida condo collapse

Latest News

Cincinnati fire crews rescued a dog that was trapped in between two walls.
Firefighters rescue dog trapped between concrete walls in Northside
Air Care and medics were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Sunday,...
Air Care, medics called after crash in Clermont County, troopers say
The Five Seasons Sports Club in Symmes Township partnered with nonprofit Swim Across America to...
Symmes Twp. sports club partners with Swim Across America to fight against cancer
The NAACP Cincinnati chapter hosted a block party in Avondale Saturday.
NAACP Cincinnati hosts “Our Community, Our Voice” block party in Avondale