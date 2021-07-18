Contests
More sunshine today

(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for gradual clearing through the day and a pleasant finish to the weekend. Sunday highs are headed to around 80 degrees with noticeably lower humidity.

Monday and Tuesday will be picture perfect summer days: mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds increase on Wednesday and some portions of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area could see a scattered shower or storm develop in the afternoon. Humidity begins to build back into the region on Thursday as temperatures heat up into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

