More sunshine today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for gradual clearing through the day and a pleasant finish to the weekend. Sunday highs are headed to around 80 degrees with noticeably lower humidity.

Monday and Tuesday will be picture perfect summer days: mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds increase on Wednesday and some portions of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area could see a scattered shower or storm develop in the afternoon. Humidity begins to build back into the region on Thursday as temperatures heat up into the upper 80s.

