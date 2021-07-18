Contests
Sunny and pleasant for the next several days

By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly clear and mild overnight. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s. Monday and Tuesday will be picture perfect summer days: mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds increase on Wednesday and some portions of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area could see an isolated shower or storm develop in the afternoon.

Skies clear on Wednesday night. It will be sunny again on Thursday and a few degrees warmer with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity begins to build back into the region on Thursday and into the weekend as temperatures heat up into the upper 80s. There is a chance of showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

