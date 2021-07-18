Symmes Twp. sports club partners with Swim Across America to fight against cancer

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A sports club in Symmes Township partnered with non-profit Swim Across America to fight against cancer.

Five Seasons Sports Club partnered with Swim Across America to host “Seasons Swim Against Cancer.”

About 20 teams gathered at the sports club to help Swim Across America raise $15,000, heading into the three-hour swim on Sunday.

Members and non-members participated in a one, four, or six-mile swim.

“You can head to swimacrossamerica.org to donate. All the money being raised today, it’s incredible. Everyone knows someone who has been impacted by cancer. We’re really excited to host the event here this year,” Five Seasons Sports Club Director of Aquatics Tim Frazier said.

For the first time, Swim Across America is in Ohio and Kentucky.

“We are very geared up for this. We have raised a lot of money. There’s great participation. Every 15 minutes, 50 people are diagnosed with cancer, so everybody here has a story they’ve told me. Ages 6 to 60 are participating,” Five Seasons Sports Clubs VP of Operations Nancy Concord said.

Since 1987, Swim Across America has provided nearly $1 million in grants benefitting cancer research nationwide.

Swim Across America events have also featured more than 100 Olympic swimmers, including Michael Phelps and Kate Zeigler.

