18-year-old football standout from Anderson charged with raping sleeping girl

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - An 18-year-old from Anderson Township is accused of entering a bedroom where a girl was sleeping, removing her clothes and then sexually assaulting her, according to court documents obtained by our media partners at the Enquirer.

Crosley MacEachen, a standout football player last season at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, is charged in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court with rape, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery.

The documents say that on Dec. 6, 2020, the girl was asleep in the bedroom of a Symmes Township home. At about 5 a.m., she woke up with MacEachen “on top of her,” having sexual intercourse with her, according to the documents.

“She pushed him off of her and realized she was naked, despite wearing clothes when she went to sleep,” the documents say.

A month before, on an unspecified date in November, the documents say MacEachen went into the bedroom of a Sycamore Township home and “grabbed her buttocks.” The girl then sat down on the bed, but when she tried to get up “he pushed her back down,” the documents say.

She then fled the home and waited in her car for MacEachen to leave, the documents say.

MacEachen’s attorney Scott Croswell emphasized that the case is based on allegations that at this point are unproven.

“We intend to aggressively defend the case,” Croswell said.

MacEachen played football at Moeller High School before transferring to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy for his senior year. An announcement from CHCA posted in May said he signed to play football at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

No trial date has been set. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. MacEachen is free after a family member posted 10 percent of a $100,000 bond.

