2 arrested after high speed chase on I-71 reaches speeds of 120 mph

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have arrested the second suspect involved in a highspeed chase on I-71 south in Ashland County.

His arrest came a day after troopers received a report of two people using drugs in a rest area on I-71 south, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.

Troopers found the vehicle and then learned that it had been reported stolen in New York. That’s when the vehicle fled the rest stop and returned to the highway reaching speeds of 120 mph before troopers used stop sticks to end the chase.

The vehicle exited the highway onto US-250 west towards the city of Ashland and drove through the yards of several businesses before stopping near the intersection of US-250 and US-42, the release said.

The two occupants of the car ran from troopers. One, Ajia Hasenauer, 28, of Batavia, New York, was taken into custody. Her male companion, however, escaped.

On Sunday, Ashland police spotted a man who matched the description of the escapee near the intersection of East Main Street and George Road. Henry W. Horton, 28, of Brockport, New York, was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Ashland County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

